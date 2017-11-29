Amazon Offers Early Showings of ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Amazon is offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Dec. 8 — a dozen days before the fantasy-adventure film opens.

Amazon launched the promotion Wednesday under which Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

“We can’t wait to welcome Prime members to the jungle before anyone else,” said Dwayne Johnson in a statement. “The game has changed, drawing four players into Jumanji – and now, we’re changing the game again by giving Prime members this exclusive access.”

The movie follows four high schoolers who discover an old video game and get sucked into its jungle setting. They take on the avatars of Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, and must play against type (a meek high school student becomes Johnson’s muscle-bound explorer Dr. Smolder Bravestone, while it-girl Bethany becomes Black’s Professor Shelly Oberon) to escape the jungle and return to the real world — before they’re stuck in the game forever.

“Prime members love watching movies, and that’s why we are treating them to something special this holiday season,” said Greg Greeley of Amazon Prime. “With this exclusive first look at ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ Prime members all over the country can come together to enjoy some well-deserved time with their loved ones and watch the latest adventure from our friends at Sony Pictures.”

The film is directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner with a screen story by Chris McKenna, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. The film is produced by Matt Tolmach and William Teitler.

The original “Jumanji,” starring the late Robin Williams, did big business for Sony’s TriStar Pictures in 1995, grossing $262 million worldwide. That movie found two children playing the Jumanji board game, unwittingly releasing Williams’ Alan Parrish, who had been trapped in the game for years.