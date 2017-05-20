Amandla Stenberg: From ‘Hunger Games’ to ‘Everything, Everything’

Amandla Stenberg Everything, Everything
It’s been over five years since audiences first fell in love with scene-stealer Amandla Stenberg in “The Hunger Games,” but the actress is officially ready for her own starring role. That’s because Stenberg’s new film “Everything, Everything” just released this weekend.

The film — based on the 2015 novel by Nicola Yoon — stars Stenberg as Maddy, a young woman who has been diagnosed with the genetic disorder SCID and is forced to spend her life indoors in a sterilized and controlled environment. But after falling in love with the neighbor boy (Nick Robinson, “Melissa & Joey), Maddy begins to question the veracity of her disease, only to discover her mother (Anika Noni Rose) may have some secrets of her own.

In her time since the first “Hunger Games,” Stenberg lent her voice to “Rio 2” and also had major roles in “Mr. Robinson” and “Sleepy Hollow.” Plus, Stenberg even sings the featured song “Let My Baby Stay” off the “Everything, Everything” soundtrack — her debut single.

“Everything, Everything” from director Stella Meghie and screenwriter J. Mills Goodloe is in theaters now.

In honor of Amandla’s latest endeavor, take a walk down memory lane to find out exactly what the rest of the 74th Annual Hunger Games tributes have been up to since 2012.

‘The Hunger Games’ Cast: Then and Now

