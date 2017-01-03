Kovert Creative has hired PR vet Alyssa Schimel, Variety has learned.

Schimel will focus on programming and content business at Kovert Creative, the marketing and communications firm set up last year by Lewis Kay and Joseph Assad in partnership with WME-IMG.

Schimel hails from “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she was the in-house publicist for the late-night show. Kimmel is a longtime client of Kay, and Schimel will continue to work with the show, which is repped by Kovert Creative. In addition to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” her other clients at Kovert Creative will include TheRinger.com, Fatherly.com, OBB Pictures, WeVillage and best-selling author Brad Meltzer.

“You would be hard pressed to find someone who works harder and cares more about her work than Alyssa,” said Kay, co-CEO. “We couldn’t be more excited to have her join the team.”

The hire marks a reunion for Kay and Schimel, who worked together at PMK*BNC where Schimel was based for five years, before segueing to “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Prior to PMK*BNC, Schimel was at NBC Universal. She started her career as an NBC Page in New York City.

Established in January 2016, Kovert Creative brings brands and talent together in the areas of digital services, personal representation, brand marketing and communications. The agency’s other clients include Cadillac, Jack Black, Amy Poehler, Adam Devine, Will Arnett, Sarah Silverman, Will Forte and Fox Sports.