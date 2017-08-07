Alysia Reiner, Clarke Peters Among Actors Joining Political Thriller ‘The Pages’

Alysia Reiner, Clarke Peters, David Eigenberg, Jeff Hephner, Rex Linn, and Alex Weismann have joined the cast of political thriller “The Pages.” Joe Chappelle is directing the movie, which currently shooting in Chicago, from his own script.

CorradoMooncoin is the production company and Colleen Griffin is the producer with Candy Straight serving as executive producer. CAA is handling film sales.

Previously announced cast include Tika Sumpter, Ben Tavassoli, Jamie Lee Curtis and Deana Dunagan. Sumpter portrays a former top U.S. security advisor threatened by associates from her dark past including a steely, commanding politician (played by Curtis) with an unwavering knack for achieving her goals.

Dunagan portrays a shrewd, no-nonsense professor who invites controversy onto her prestigious college campus by welcoming a guest speaker with a checkered and widely scrutinized past. Reiner plays an honest, pragmatic cabinet member, and Hephner plays a hardened, calculating chief of staff. Peters is the editor of a local newspaper with a diminishing audience.

Reiner, who stars in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Affirmative Entertainment. Eigenberg is represented by The Kohner Agency and Framework Entertainment. Peters is represented by Stone Manners Salners Agency. Hephner is represented by Untitled Entertainment. Linn is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and ROAR. Weisman is represented by Gray Talent Group.