Christina Hendricks, Alysia Reiner, Anna Camp Join Comedy ‘Egg’

Alysia Reiner, Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp have come on board motherhood comedy “Egg” with shooting set for this summer in New York from indie film production company Over Easy

David Alan Basche and Gbenga Akinnagbe will also star. Marianna Palka will direct from a script by Risa Mickenberg, author of “Taxi Driver Wisdom.” The film will be produced by Reiner, Basche, and Michele Ganeless, former president of Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to throw another stone at the glass ceiling of Hollywood, by hiring more women than men, while telling this darkly comic stereotype-breaking story about parenthood,” said Reiner.

Reiner will play a conceptual artist while Akinnagbe will play her passive-aggressive feminist husband presenting a radical alternative to motherhood. Hendricks will portray her pregnant art school rival with Basche playing her money-hungry spouse. Camp will portray a surrogate for Reiner’s character.

Reiner moved into producing with “Equity,” in which she also starred. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2016 and was bought by Sony Pictures Classics. She’s been in the cast of “Orange is the New Black” in all five seasons and also stars in FX’s “Better Things.”

“Mad Men” star Hendricks was recently announced as a lead in the new NBC series “Good Girls.” Upcoming films include “Candy Jar” for Netflix, “Crooked House” opposite Glenn Close and “The Burning Woman” opposite Sienna Miller.

Camp stars in “True Blood” and will be seen in “Pitch Perfect 3” and recently starred in “Good Girls Revolt.” She has a recurring role in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Akinnagbe will be seen this fall in the series “The Deuce” with James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. He recently wrapped the Kathryn Bigelow film “Detroit.”

Reiner is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Affirmative Entertainment. Hendricks is represented by ICM Partners and LINK Entertainment. Camp is represented by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Schreck, Rose Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham. Basche is represented by Abrams Artists Agency and Industry Entertainment. Akinnagbe is represented by APA and Zero Gravity Management. Palka is represented by United Agents UK.