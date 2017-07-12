Allison Tolman’s Drama ‘Barracuda’ Lands U.S. Distribution

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Barracuda
Courtesy of Orion Pictures

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured the U.S. rights to Julie Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s suspense drama “Barracuda,” starring Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams and Luis Bordanado.

The companies are planning a fall theatrical release with a VOD release a month later.

‘Barracuda” premiered in competition in March at SXSW as “La Barracuda” and was nominated for a Grand Jury Award in the narrative feature category. It also won top prizes at the Oak Cliff and Hill Country film festivals.

The film features live music performances by Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, Colin Gilmore, The Mastersons, and The Harvest Thieves.

Tolman plays a woman in Texas whose enigmatic half-sister appears unexpectedly on her doorstep. The duo initially bonds but the sister’s intense and erratic behavior begins to jeopardize her career aspirations, her relationship to her mother, and even her impending marriage.

“Allison and Sophie give strong and emotional performances in ‘Barracuda,'” said Peter Goldwyn, president. “We are excited to be working with the filmmakers and bring their film to the largest audience possible.”

Halperin and Cortlund co-directed from a screenplay by Cortlund. The film is produced by David Hartstein, Nancy Schafer, and executive produced by Henry V. Alfano, Bruce Beresford and Ian Brownell. Beresford directed “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Tolman received an Emmy nomination for her work on FX’s “Fargo” and was the lead in the ABC series “Downard Dog.” The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Nancy Schafer on behalf of the filmmakers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad