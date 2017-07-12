Allison Tolman’s Drama ‘Barracuda’ Lands U.S. Distribution

Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured the U.S. rights to Julie Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s suspense drama “Barracuda,” starring Allison Tolman, Sophie Reid, JoBeth Williams and Luis Bordanado.

The companies are planning a fall theatrical release with a VOD release a month later.

‘Barracuda” premiered in competition in March at SXSW as “La Barracuda” and was nominated for a Grand Jury Award in the narrative feature category. It also won top prizes at the Oak Cliff and Hill Country film festivals.

The film features live music performances by Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, Colin Gilmore, The Mastersons, and The Harvest Thieves.

Tolman plays a woman in Texas whose enigmatic half-sister appears unexpectedly on her doorstep. The duo initially bonds but the sister’s intense and erratic behavior begins to jeopardize her career aspirations, her relationship to her mother, and even her impending marriage.

“Allison and Sophie give strong and emotional performances in ‘Barracuda,'” said Peter Goldwyn, president. “We are excited to be working with the filmmakers and bring their film to the largest audience possible.”

Halperin and Cortlund co-directed from a screenplay by Cortlund. The film is produced by David Hartstein, Nancy Schafer, and executive produced by Henry V. Alfano, Bruce Beresford and Ian Brownell. Beresford directed “Driving Miss Daisy.”

Tolman received an Emmy nomination for her work on FX’s “Fargo” and was the lead in the ABC series “Downard Dog.” The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Nancy Schafer on behalf of the filmmakers.