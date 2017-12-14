Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy Promoted at Warner Animation Group

CREDIT: Warner Bros.

Warner Animation Group, the animated film division of Warner Bros. Pictures, has named two senior-level creative executives to lead the animation studio, Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy.

Abbate, a longtime producer with the animation studio, is now executive vice president for Warner Animation Group, and Chris Leahy has been appointed senior vice president.

“Allison and Chris are well-known and well-respected in the animation community and will be key to expanding our operations at Warner Animation Group,” Toby Emmerich, president and chief content officer for Warners, said in a statement. “We have ambitious plans for WAG and will rely on Allison and Chris to attract world-class animation talent to help us develop and deliver a robust slate of both animated and live-action/hybrid titles.”

Over a 20-year career in the film business, Abbate has produced several animated pictures, including “The Iron Giant,” which earned her a BAFTA Award in 2000. Her credits also include “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride,” and “Frankenweenie.”

Leahy was most recently vice president for theatrical animation at Warners. He oversaw the production of “Storks,” “The LEGO Batman Movie,” and “The LEGO Ninjago Movie.” Previously, he worked at Dreamworks Animation for more than a decade.

Forthcoming titles from Warner Animation Group include “Smallfoot,” expected September 2018, “The LEGO Movie Sequel,” in 2019 and “Scoob,” in 2020.

