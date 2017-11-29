‘All the Money in the World’ New Trailer Shows Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey’s Previous Role

Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty.

The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned Dec. 22 release date.

Sony announced on Nov. 6 that it was was pulling “All the Money in the World” from AFI Fest in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against star Spacey.

“All the Money in the World” is the story of the 1973 kidnap in Italy of John Paul Getty III — the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Michelle Williams plays the part of Gail Harris, the mother of John Paul Getty III, and Mark Wahlberg plays Getty’s adviser.

The kidnappers sent a lock of hair and the teen’s severed right ear to the family to convince them pay the ransom. Harris and the boy’s father eventually convinced the elder Getty to pay a $2.9 million ransom, resulting in the teenager being freed after six months. He had been chained to a stake in a cave in Italy.