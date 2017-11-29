You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘All the Money in the World’ New Trailer Shows Christopher Plummer in Kevin Spacey’s Previous Role

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty.

The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned Dec. 22 release date.

Sony announced on Nov. 6 that it was  was pulling “All the Money in the World” from AFI Fest in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against star Spacey.

“All the Money in the World” is the story of the 1973 kidnap in Italy of  John Paul Getty III — the rebellious teenage grandson of oil billionaire John Paul Getty, who was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

Michelle Williams plays the part of Gail Harris, the mother of John Paul Getty III, and Mark Wahlberg plays Getty’s adviser.

The kidnappers sent a lock of hair and the teen’s severed right ear to the family to convince them pay the ransom. Harris and the boy’s father eventually convinced the elder Getty to pay a $2.9 million ransom, resulting in the teenager being freed after six months. He had been chained to a stake in a cave in Italy.

More Film

  • 4th Annual Australians in Film Awards

    Newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Overbrook's 'Hala' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty. The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned […]

  • 'Mindhunters' Cameron Britton Joins 'Dragon Tattoo'

    'Mindhunter's' Cameron Britton Joins 'Dragon Tattoo' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty. The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned […]

  • A Profile of Argentine Director Nicolás

    Argentina on the Rise - Nicolás Torchinsky

    Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty. The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned […]

  • Bruno Delbonnel Darkest Hour BTS

    'Darkest Hour' Director Joe Wright Describes How His Production Team Re-Created WWII

    Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty. The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned […]

  • Whistler Film Fest Shines Light on

    Whistler Film Fest Shines Light on Underdogs and Emerging Talent

    Sony has released a new trailer for its thriller “All the Money in the World” with Christopher Plummer having replaced Kevin Spacey in the key role of J. Paul Getty. The new footage is being released just nine days after director Ridley Scott started re-shooting Spacey’s scenes with Plummer. Sony is sticking with its planned […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad