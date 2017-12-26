You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘All the Money in the World’ Opens With $2.6 Million, ‘Molly’s Game’ Solid

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
All the Money in the World Christopher Plummer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday.

Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the actor. He persuaded Christopher Plummer to replace Spacey as J. Paul Getty in the story of the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, during which time the oil billionaire was reluctant to pay the $17 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers

All the Money in the World” scored Golden Globe nominations for Scott for best director, Michelle Williams for best actress, and Plummer for best supporting actor. Williams plays Gail Harris, John Paul Getty III’s mother, and Mark Wahlberg portrays Getty’s adviser. The film has been praised by critics, earning a 79% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The studio is expecting positive word of mouth and awards attention to give “All the Money in the World” a sustained run at multiplexes. The movie, financed by Imperative Entertainment, was pulled on Nov. 6 from AFI Fest in the wake of the allegations against Spacey and replaced with Jessica Chastain’s thriller “Molly’s Game” as the closing night film.

Related

STXfilms and The Mark Gordon Company’s “Molly’s Game” opened solidly on Monday with $1 million from 271 screens in North America for a $3,838 location average. The movie has been embraced by critics, netting an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences skewed 58% female with 56% aged 35 and over.

“Molly’s Game” marks Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut and chronicles the real-life story of a woman who ran an elite underground poker ring. Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, and Chris O’Dowd also star in the pic, which will expand to 1,500 domestic locations on Jan. 5.

Entertainment One and Mark Gordon Company financed the movie. Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Matt Jackson are the producers. “Molly’s Game” received Golden Globe nominations for Chastain and for Sorkin’s screenplay.

STX bought the project at the Cannes Film Festival last year for $9 million. Sorkin adapted the script from Molly Bloom’s 2014 book “Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” dominated the domestic box office with $96.1 million at 4,232 venues in its second weekend, including $27.5 million on Monday. Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” followed with $55.4 million at 3,765 theaters, including $19 million on Monday.

More Film

  • Bohemian Rhapsody Ilse of Dogs A

    Variety Critics Name the 20 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Worldwide

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Speeds to $800 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • All the Money in the World

    Box Office: 'All the Money in the World' Opens With $2.6 Million, 'Molly's Game' Solid

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • Jeff Robinov

    China's Fosun Looking at Sale of Studio 8 Stake (Report)

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • Star Wars

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Dominates Christmas Box Office, Nears $400 Million in U.S.

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • Finding Dory

    Home Entertainment Mantra in 2017: ‘Just Keep Swimming’

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

    'Sound of Music' Actress Heather Menzies-Urich Dies at 68

    Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” — the final wide release of 2017 — launched with $2.6 million at 2,068 North American locations on Monday. Sony is releasing the thriller after Scott revamped the film in six weeks, completely cutting star Kevin Spacey from the movie following sexual harassment and assault allegations waged against the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad