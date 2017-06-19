‘All Eyez on Me’s’ Benny Boom to Direct LAPD Thriller ‘The Shave’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Benny Boom the Shave
Variety/REX/Shutterstock

All Eyez on Medirector Benny Boom has signed on to direct the police thriller “The Shave” for Route One Entertainment.

Route One Entertainment CEO Russell Levine and Lost City president John Finemore are producers on the project along with Maiden Voyage’s Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus, and Mason Novick and Michelle Knudsen from MXN Entertainment.

The Black List script, written by Thomas White and Miles Hubley, tells the story of an LAPD officer, recently exonerated in the murder of a high school honor student, who visits the boy’s father at his barbershop. While receiving a straight razor shave, he listens to the father recount the story of his son’s life.

Related

All Eyez on Me Trailer

Film Review: ‘All Eyez on Me’

Chris Lytton is executive producing with Lost City’s James Hoppe and Elizabeth Grave. Sophia Dilley will co-produce for Route One.

The announcement was made Monday on the heels of Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” overperforming in its opening with $27 million for Lionsgate and CodeBlack. It was Boom’s feature film debut.

“I look forward to working with Lost City, Route One and Maiden Voyage in bringing a film with such social and cultural relevancy to life,” Boom said. “It is an opportunity for us to examine the division between the Police and communities of color.”

Route One Entertainment and Maiden Voyage previously partnered on the Sundance title “Tallulah,” starring Ellen Page and Allison Janney.

Boom is represented by ICM Partners and Principato-Young Entertainment. White and Hubley are represented by WME, MXN, and attorney Jeffrey Frankel. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad