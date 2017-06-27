‘The Voice’ Contestant Aliyah Moulden Joins ‘Anastasia: Once Upon a Time’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Aliyah Moulden
Courtesy of Aliyah Moulden

Aliyah Moulden, who competed on Season 12 of “The Voice,” has joined the upcoming live-action family comedy “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time.”

She joins the previously announced Emily Carey, who portrays the young Diana in “Wonder Woman.” Set in 1917, “Anastasia” is a re-telling of the classic story in which Anastasia Romanov escapes through a portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finds herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.

Producers on “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time” are Armando Gutierrez, Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones. Blake Harris will direct from his screenplay.  The original concept for the story came from Gutierrez and Harris.

Moulden, 15, was one of the top three finalists on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Moulden will play the role of an ’80s pop star, who encounters the young Anastasia (Carey), when she emerges through the time portal. Moulden will write and perform several original songs for the film.

“Anastasia” marks the second production between Swen Group, the Latin American company that recently established a US distribution arm, and Florida-based production company Conglomerate.

Moulden is repped by the Savage Agency and Addison Witt of LA Management.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad