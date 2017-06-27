‘The Voice’ Contestant Aliyah Moulden Joins ‘Anastasia: Once Upon a Time’

Aliyah Moulden, who competed on Season 12 of “The Voice,” has joined the upcoming live-action family comedy “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time.”

She joins the previously announced Emily Carey, who portrays the young Diana in “Wonder Woman.” Set in 1917, “Anastasia” is a re-telling of the classic story in which Anastasia Romanov escapes through a portal when her family is threatened by Vladimir Lenin, and finds herself in the year 1988, befriended by a young American girl.

Producers on “Anastasia: Once Upon a Time” are Armando Gutierrez, Eli Lipnik, Peter Lees and Bret Jones. Blake Harris will direct from his screenplay. The original concept for the story came from Gutierrez and Harris.

Moulden, 15, was one of the top three finalists on the most recent season of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Moulden will play the role of an ’80s pop star, who encounters the young Anastasia (Carey), when she emerges through the time portal. Moulden will write and perform several original songs for the film.

“Anastasia” marks the second production between Swen Group, the Latin American company that recently established a US distribution arm, and Florida-based production company Conglomerate.

Moulden is repped by the Savage Agency and Addison Witt of LA Management.