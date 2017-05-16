‘Alien: Covenant’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alien: Covenant.”
Ads placed for the horror film had an estimated media value of $5.29 million through Sunday for 1,706 national ad airings across 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox seems to be betting that sports fans will be interested in this latest installment of the “Alien” franchise, prioritizing budget for ad airings during NBA Basketball games.
Just behind “Alien: Covenant” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which saw 605 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.48 million.
TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (EMV: $4.21 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” ($4.01 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch” ($3.86 million), round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.29M – Alien: Covenant
$4.48M – Wonder Woman
$4.21M – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
$4.01M – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
$3.86M – Baywatch
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/08/2017 and 05/14/2017.
* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.