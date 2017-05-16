‘Alien: Covenant’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Alien Covenant Katherine Waterson
Courtesy of Fox

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alien: Covenant.”

Ads placed for the horror film had an estimated media value of $5.29 million through Sunday for 1,706 national ad airings across 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox seems to be betting that sports fans will be interested in this latest installment of the “Alien” franchise, prioritizing budget for ad airings during NBA Basketball games.

Just behind “Alien: Covenant” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which saw 605 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.48 million.

TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (EMV: $4.21 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” ($4.01 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch” ($3.86 million), round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Powered by iSpot.tv

$5.29M – Alien: Covenant


Alien: Covenant
Online Activity: 4.38% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,706
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: TNT, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 31
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.35M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 02/22/17

$4.48M – Wonder Woman


Wonder Woman
Online Activity: 15.42% within the movie category*
National Airings: 605
Networks: 48
Most Spend On: NBC, TNT
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.02M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 03/11/17

$4.21M – Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie


Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Online Activity: 3.61% within the movie category*
National Airings: 705
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: Nick, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.22M
Studio: DreamWorks Animation
Started Airing: 05/01/17

$3.86M – Baywatch


Baywatch
Online Activity: 5.84% within the movie category*
National Airings: 710
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, MTV
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.41M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 02/13/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 05/08/2017 and 05/14/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

