‘Alien: Covenant’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alien: Covenant.”

Ads placed for the horror film had an estimated media value of $5.29 million through Sunday for 1,706 national ad airings across 43 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from May 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox seems to be betting that sports fans will be interested in this latest installment of the “Alien” franchise, prioritizing budget for ad airings during NBA Basketball games.

Just behind “Alien: Covenant” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman,” which saw 605 national ad airings across 48 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.48 million.

TV ad placements for DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (EMV: $4.21 million), Walt Disney Pictures’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” ($4.01 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Baywatch” ($3.86 million), round out the chart.