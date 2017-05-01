‘Alien: Covenant’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alien: Covenant.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi horror film had an estimated media value of $5.47 million through Sunday for 1,291 national ad airings across 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 24-30. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox appears to be targeting a male-skewing, pop-culture-loving audience, prioritizing budget for airings during NBA Basketball games as well as episodes of South Park, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Family Guy and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Alien: Covenant” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Snatched,” which saw 994 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.13 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (EMV: $4.71 million), EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” ($3.68 million) and Pantelion Films’ “How to Be a Latin Lover” ($3.48 million), round out the chart.