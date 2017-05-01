‘Alien: Covenant’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Twentieth Century Fox claims the top spot in spending with “Alien: Covenant.”

Ads placed for the sci-fi horror film had an estimated media value of $5.47 million through Sunday for 1,291 national ad airings across 44 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 24-30. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Twentieth Century Fox appears to be targeting a male-skewing, pop-culture-loving audience, prioritizing budget for airings during NBA Basketball games as well as episodes of South Park, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Family Guy and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Alien: Covenant” in second place: Twentieth Century Fox’s “Snatched,” which saw 994 national ad airings across 32 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.13 million.

TV ad placements for Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (EMV: $4.71 million), EuropaCorp/STX’s “The Circle” ($3.68 million) and Pantelion Films’ “How to Be a Latin Lover” ($3.48 million), round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Powered by iSpot.tv

$5.47M – Alien: Covenant


Alien: Covenant
Online Activity: 3.22% within the movie category*
National Airings: 1,291
Networks: 44
Most Spend On: TNT, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 11
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.79M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 02/22/17

$5.13M – Snatched


Snatched
Online Activity: 0.69% within the movie category*
National Airings: 994
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.13M
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Started Airing: 03/13/17

$4.71M – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2


Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Online Activity: 5.61% within the movie category*
National Airings: 813
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 42
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.29M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 10/20/16

$3.68M – The Circle


The Circle
Online Activity: 1.24% within the movie category*
National Airings: 975
Networks: 31
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.27M
Studio: EuropaCorp
Started Airing: 12/06/16

$3.48M – How to Be a Latin Lover


How to Be a Latin Lover
Online Activity: 1.19% within the movie category*
National Airings: 782
Networks: 25
Most Spend On: Univision, ABC
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.88M
Studio: Pantelion Films
Started Airing: 04/03/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/24/2017 and 04/30/2017.

* Percent of digital activity captured across online video, social media, and search activity that was stimulated by these movie trailers and measured in comparison to all online activity in the movie category.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

