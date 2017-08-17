Alicia Vikander’s ‘Tulip Fever’ Moved Back to Quiet Labor Day Weekend

The Weinstein Company has set a nationwide release date of Sept. 1 for its period drama “Tulip Fever,” starring Alicia Vikander, Dane DeHaan, Christoph Waltz, and Judi Dench.

TWC shifted the release Wednesday back a week from Aug. 25 to the Labor Day weekend, when it will be the only film opening in wide release. The original release date was scheduled for July 15, 2016.

Two other films are scheduled for limited releases on Sept. 1 — Patelion’s Spanish-language comedy “Hazlo Como Hombre” and Freestyle Releasing’s family drama “A Boy Called Po.”

“Tulip Fever” is directed by Justin Chadwick from a script by Tom Stoppard, based on Deborah Moggach’s novel of the same name. Producers are Alison Owen and Harvey Weinstein.

Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander, and Cara Delevingne also star in the drama.

The story is set in 17th century Amsterdam, with Vikander playing a married woman who begins a passionate affair with an artist (portrayed by DeHaan) hired to paint her portrait. The lovers gamble on the booming market for tulip bulbs as a way to raise money to run away together. Waltz plays Vikander’s husband, who has commissioned the painting.

The project was originally planned for a 2004 shoot with Jude Law and Keira Knightley as the leads and John Madden directing, but the production was halted after government incentives were cut in the U.K.

Filming took place in the U.K. during the summer of 2014. Vikander won the best supporting actress Oscar for “The Danish Girl” last year along with starring in “Jason Bourne” and “The Light Between Oceans.” Coming up, she’s starring as Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” reboot.

The Labor Day weekend marks the conclusion of a disappointing summer season that’s lagging 12% behind last year.