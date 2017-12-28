You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

2018 Golden Globe Presenters Include Emma Watson and Seth Rogen

Variety Staff

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander, Carol Burnett, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Shirley MacLaine are among the stars set as presenters for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards telecast on Jan. 7.

Additional celebrity presenters for the award night include: Emma Watson, Kerry Washington, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Edgar Ramírez, Sharon Stone, Amy Poehler, Ricky Martin, Chris Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Halle Berry, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton will be hosted by Seth Meyers and air live on NBC.

Vikander is a two-time Globe nominee, most recently for 2015’s “The Danish Girl,” for which she won a supporting actress Oscar. Burnett has five Globe trophies, the last of which came in 1978 for her work on CBS’ “The Carol Burnett Show.” Taylor-Johnson won the supporting actor motion picture prize this year for his performance in “Nocturnal Animals.”

MacLaine has been a Globes darling for decades. The first of her six wins came in 1955 when she was voted “most promising” female newcomer by Hollywood Foreign Press Association members. MacLaine was also feted with the org’s Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement kudo in 1998.

Next month’s Globes telecast might be a more somber affair than in years past. It will be the first live awards event to air since the turmoil in Hollywood erupted in October with sexual harassment allegations leveled against powerful men including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Dustin Hoffman, and others.

There’s also a budding social media push to encourage women to wear black to the ceremony in a sign of solidarity with women who have come forward with stories of abuse.

(Pictured: Alicia Vikander)

