Alfre Woodard and Blair Underwood are starring in the independent drama “Juanita.”

The film, which begins production next week in Virginia, is based on Sheila Williams’ book “Dancing on the Edge of the Roof.” The film will be directed by Clark Johnson (“S.W.A.T.”) from a screenplay by Roderick Spencer.

The producers are Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”), Mandalay Pictures’ Jason Michael Berman (“The Birth of a Nation”), and Mel Jones (“Dear White People”). The trio worked with Woodard on the hazing drama “Burning Sands,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Woodard, Spencer, Johnson, and Caroline Connor are executive producers.

Woodard will play a hard-working nursemaid, living in Columbus, Ohio, whose grown kids still depend on her for everything. Underwood appears as himself as a fantasy in her dreams — and when he asks for a loan, she hops on a Greyhound Bus and heads into the mountains of Montana, where she reinvents herself with a new job, a new circle of friends, and an unexpected new love.

Woodard has won four Emmys. Her recent film credits include “12 Years a Slave” and “Annabelle.” She appeared in the Netflix series “A Series of Unfortunate Events” — as Aunt Josephine — and “Marvel’s Luke Cage.”

She is represented by ICM Partners and Circle of Confusion.