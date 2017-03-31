Alexis Arquette’s life was celebrated by her sister Patricia Arquette, brothers Richmond and David Arquette, and numerous LGBTQ allies Thursday night in Hollywood.

“Alexis was a pioneer who worked to raise awareness of social, civil and emotional impact of causes in support of issues faced by the LGBT community,” Patricia said of her sister, who passed away last September.

Despite the celebratory theme of the dinner, held on the rooftop of Neuehaus, the Oscar winner admitted things are “still hard” on her and the family. But she also called upon attendees — which included GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” standout Detox, as well as journalists from publications like OUT and Advocate — to continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and visibility.

In fact, the celebration was held on the eve of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Visibility continues to be a fight for the trans community. Last month, Arquette expressed disappointment over the fact that Alexis — an artist and actor with over 70 credited roles — was not included in the Academy Awards tribute segment.

“I’m really bummed,” the Oscar winner told Vanity Fair. “For the In Memoriam, they left out our sister Alexis, and she was trans.”

A foundation in her name — the Alexis Arquette Family Foundation — aims to raise awareness and helping LGBTQ youth be authentically themselves.

Ketel One served as a sponsor for the event and provided custom pairings with the courses.

“Thank you to the Nolet family, creators of Ketel One Vodka, who share in our values with their commitment to authenticity, integrity, and transparency, as well as the importance of family,” Arquette toasted.

The company is also sponsoring this weekend’s GLAAD Media Awards for the seventh consecutive year, and is a steadfast ally of the LGBTQ community.

Perhaps the evening could be summed up as Patricia and brothers Richmond and David posed in front of a large family portrait featuring Alexis (unfortunately, sister Rosanna was working and unable to attend).

“Let’s make sure you can see her,” Patricia said, as the siblings rearranged themselves so that Alexis’ smiling face was seen. Those six words were a reminder of their sister’s ongoing presence, but also a call to all allies to fight for trans visibility.