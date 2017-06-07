Alexander McQueen Documentary Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has bought North American distribution rights to Ian Bonhote’s documentary about the life of late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

It’s the first documentary for Bleecker Street, founded two years ago by former Focus Features co-CEO Andrew Karpen.

Photography is underway in London and Paris. Embankment Films began selling the project at the Berlin Film Festival and has closed deals with Lionsgate (U.K.), ProKino (Germany), Ascot Elite (Switzerland), Paradiso (Benelux), Kino (Japan), Madman (Australia), and Non-Stop (Scandinavia)

“McQueen” is directed by Bonhote from a script by Peter Ettedgui and produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures, and Andee Ryder of Misfits Entertainment. The film will include newly-shot recreated scenes, motion and photographic archives, audio archives, and interviews.

“As Bleecker Street takes on its first documentary, we couldn’t be more excited about working with Ian on the life of Alexander McQueen,” Karpen said. “We know fans will be enraptured as we look at the career of one of the fashion industry’s most revered designers.”

McQueen, a London native, started his career in his teens before gaining notice as designer for Givenchy and launching his own label. He took his own life in 2010 at the age of 40.