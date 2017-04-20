Daniel Doheny will star in Netflix’s teen comedy “Alex Strangelove” from “Wilson” helmer Craig Johnson.

Johnson is writing and directing the pic with Jared Ian Goldman and Nicky Weinstock producing for Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films.

The comedy follows high school senior Alex Truelove, whose quest to lose his virginity — eagerly awaited by his patient girlfriend and cheered on by his rowdy friends — leads to a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of modern manhood.

Production is scheduled to start next month in New York.

This will mark Doheny’s first major film role as the actor’s other credits include The CW show “Supernatural,” the CBC show “HumanTown,” and “Public Schooled,” which recently wrapped filming and also stars Judy Greer. He is repped by UTA and King Talent.

Since naming mega-producer Scott Stuber as the head of its new film initiative, Netflix has been very active in building its library of original movie properties. The studio recently acquired the rights to Noah Baumbach’s new film “The Meyerowitz Stories” starring Stiller, as well as the Tom Hardy movie “War Party.”