Alex Roe-Jessica Rothe’s Romantic Drama ‘Forever My Girl’ Lands at Roadside

Roadside Attractions has bought domestic distribution rights to family romance “Forever My Girl,” starring Alex Roe and Jessica Rothe, and set an Oct. 27 release date in a counter-programming move.

“Forever My Girl” is the fourth film to land on the pre-Halloween weekend, which will also see launches of Paramount’s “2017 Cloverfield Movie,” Lionsgate’s “Saw: Legacy” and Universal’s Miles Teller PTSD drama “Thank You for Your Service.”

The deal marks the seventh collaboration between Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment, which has included “Albert Nobbs” and “Biutiful.”

“Forever My Girl” stars Roe as a country music super-star who left his bride at the altar choosing fame and fortune instead. When he unexpectedly returns to his hometown for the funeral of his high school best friend, he’s suddenly faced with the consequences of all that he left behind.

The film is written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf, based upon the novel by Heidi McLaughlin. Abby Ryder Fortson, Travis Tritt, Judith Hoag and John Benjamin Hickey also star.

The film was produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Jennifer Monroe. Executive producers are Alison Semenza King, Nicole Stojkovich and Zach Tann. The film features original country music written for the screen by Brett Boyett.

“We fell in love with this special movie the moment we saw it and we are excited to partner again with Mickey Liddell and our friends at LD Entertainment,” said Roadside’s Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “’Forever My Girl’ is the kind of film that will play everywhere but we believe it will play especially well in the heartland. It has tested through the roof around the country – far above the norms with sensational reactions across the board.”

LD Entertainment was represented by Liddell, ICM Partners and attorney Eric Thompson. Cohen negotiated the deal on behalf of Roadside Attractions.