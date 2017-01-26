Fox News would love to move beyond the Roger Ailes era, but the film community is not ready to let go of the story of the fallen cable network news titan. At least not yet.

According to reports, acclaimed documentary director Alex Gibney is developing an independent film on Ailes, who was forced to step down after multiple reports that he sexually harassed women at Fox, including stars Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson.

Gibney and his Jigsaw Productions did not immediately respond to requests to discuss the project about Ailes. The former Richard Nixon political aide built himself into one of the most powerful figures in news until last summer, when Carlson became the first in a string of Fox News women to say she was targeted with unwanted advances.

Ailes is already the subject of attention on the feature side, as “The Big Short” screenwriter Charles Randolph is working on a script about the women who united to take down the former Fox News boss. Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures bought that project.

Gibney is best known for his Emmy-award-winning documentary “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.” The 2015 film, based on Lawrence Wright’s book, made the filmmaker one of the most recognized names in the documentary world. He subsequently took on the issue of cyber warfare with the film “Zero Days,” about the malware worm Stuxnet used to target Iranian nuclear centrifuges.