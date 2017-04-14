Producers have withdrawn Alex Gibney’s documentary “No Stone Unturned” from the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, just days before the film was set to have it world premiere as part of the fest.

Both Tribeca organizers and the film’s producers point to outstanding legal issues that surround the film, which focuses on the unsolved murders of six men who died in a pub shooting in Northern Ireland during the 1994 World Cup. “We are bitterly disappointed that as a result of ongoing legal issues relating to the subject matter of the film, ‘No Stone Unturned’ is not yet ready to be screened,” said Trevor Birney of production company Fine Point Films in a statement.

It’s not the first time a Tribeca documentary has bowed out at the last minute in recent years. Last year the controversial anti-vaccination film “Vaxxed: From Cover Up to Catastrophe” was pulled by festival organizers when its inclusion on the slate caused an outcry.

Gibney has a long history with the festival, which over its 16-year lifespan has featured premieres and early screenings of his films including “Taxi to the Dark Side” and “Client 9.” “No Stone Unturned” was due to bow April 23; Tribeca organizers are refunding tickets already purchased for the now-cancelled screenings.

“No Stone Unturned” is produced by Fine Point Films in association with Jigsaw Productions. With legal issues still pending, no new premiere screening has yet been set.