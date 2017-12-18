Alamo Drafthouse Launching Video Rental Store in 2018 (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C.

The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the planet. The North Carolina location will open in the first quarter of next year. Visitors can return rentals on their next trip to the location or mail DVDs and Blu-rays back to the shop with a return envelope.

Along with Blu-ray and DVD titles, Video Vortex will contain a “massive” rental selection of rare VHS tapes, including titles never released on digital formats. The store will also rent VCRs as well as provide renters with the equipment for RCA adapters free of charge. The space will also feature a selection of curated Blu-rays for sale, film-related merchandise, and Mondo releases.

The inspiration for Video Vortex comes from a long-running Alamo Drafthouse programming series that celebrates straight-to-video movies from the 1980s through the early 2000s. That series is curated by Joseph A. Ziemba, founder of review site Bleeding Skull and director of genre programming for Alamo Drafthouse, and Bleeding Skull writer Annie Choi.

“It gives me hope for humanity to see Video Vortex grow from a series at the Alamo to an actual video store,” says Ziemba. “VHS is still the only way to see hundreds of forgotten genre movies. But in this era of rare tapes selling for insane amounts of money, Video Vortex will make them easily accessible for everyone in the Raleigh film community.”

More Film

  • Berlin Film Festival Names Movies in

    Berlin Film Festival Unveils Movies in Kids and Teens Generation Section

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

  • 'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Leads London

    'Three Billboards,' 'Phantom Thread' Lead London Critics' Circle Nominations

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

  • Ocean's 8

    Watch Sandra Bullock Plot a Heist in Official 'Ocean's 8' Trailer

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

  • Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Drops First

    Milad Alami’s ‘The Charmer’ Gets First Trailer, Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

  • 'Swinging Safari' Review

    Film Review: ‘Swinging Safari’

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

  • 'Pitch Perfect 3' Review: A Third-Time's-the-Daffy-Charm

    Film Review: 'Pitch Perfect 3'

    The Alamo Drafthouse chain is taking a step into the past by launching Video Vortex, a reimagining of classic video rental stores, at its upcoming 11-screen location in Raleigh, N.C. The company, now in its 20th year with 29 locations in operation, is touting Video Vortex as one of the largest video archives on the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad