Alamo Drafthouse Finalizes Plans for Downtown Los Angeles Location

Three years after it was first announced, Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is slated to open its downtown Los Angeles location at The Bloc in 2018.

The downtown L.A. location was first announced in 2014 but the reconstruction of the former Macy’s Plaza mall at 7th and Flower Streets into The Bloc was delayed.

“When we announced seven years ago that we would be embarking upon a plan of nationwide expansion, my primary goal was to open a theater in Los Angeles,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema founder and CEO Tim League said in a statement. “After many years of exhaustive searching and planning, we feel we have found the perfect home at The Bloc. Building a new audience for foreign language films, documentaries and independent movies is core to the Alamo brand, and this flagship theater will be ground zero for that effort.”

The Alamo Drafthouse Downtown will have 12 screens and approximately 560 seats for screenings of independent, foreign and classic films. The downtown location will feature locally sourced food and drinks, which moviegoers can order from their seats. It’s located near the 7th Street Metro station and will also offer four hours of free validated parking.

The Regal L.A. Live Stadium 14 theaters are just a few blocks away, but focus on mainstream film programming.

“Alamo Drafthouse is the perfect addition to The Bloc and to downtown L.A.’s rapidly growing food and entertainment scene. It brings a fresh and unique take on the traditional movie-watching experience and will be a great compliment to the other retailers at The Bloc. The Bloc is a gathering place for all Angelenos, making it the place to be in downtown L.A.,” said Wayne Ratkovich, founder and president of The Ratkovich Company.

Ratkovich Company is opening the downtown destination in partnership with National Real Estate Advisors, Blue Vista Capital Management, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Alamo Drafthouse Downtown is part of The Bloc’s $180 million renovations to the 1.8 million square foot mixed-use destination.