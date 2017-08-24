Alamo Drafthouse to Host Clown-Only Screenings of ‘It’

Perhaps inspired by its women-only “Wonder Woman” screenings — although probably less likely to incite controversy — an Austin, Tex., location of the Alamo Drafthouse is hosting a clown-only screening of the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” the day after the film’s Sept. 8 premiere.

According to the company’s website, the bizarre event requires that “all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend.” The Mueller theater will also be hosting a “Barrell O’ Fun” pre-party, including “face-painters available for clown ‘touch-ups,’ a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment.”

The film is already projected to bring in quite a showing its premiere weekend, with early tracking putting it on pace to open to more than $50 million, an especially impressive number for an R-rated movie.

Andrés Muschietti directs this iteration of King’s famous novel, with Bill Skarsgård set to play the titular clown/evil entity. “It” also stars Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, and Sophia Lillis.

Unlike the ’90s mini-series, the new R-rated adaptation takes place only during the 1950s, when Pennywise the clown first enters the main characters’ lives in Derry, Maine.