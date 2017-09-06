‘Aladdin’: Will Smith Posts First Cast Photo From Set

Will Smith has shared the first cast photo of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” with a post on his Facebook page as Guy Ritchie begins filming the movie in Atlanta.

Smith is playing the Genie – previously voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film. The photo shows Smith and co-stars Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar).

“I’m over here gettin’ my Genie on,” he added.

Other cast members in include Navid Negahban (“Homeland”) as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (“Into the Woods”) as Prince Anders, a  potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (“Homeland”) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Ritchie is directing from a screenplay by John August based on the animated film “Aladdin” and stories from “One Thousand and One Nights.” The producer is Dan Lin; executive producers are Marc Platt (“La La Land”), Jonathan Eirich (“Death Note”) and Kevin De La Noy (“The Dark Knight Rises”).

Alan Menken is providing the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice as well as two new songs written by Menken, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

Disney has not yet given a release date to “Aladdin.” See Smith’s post below:

 

ad