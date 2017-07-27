‘Godfather’ Producer Al Ruddy, Good Films Team on World War II Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Good Films is partnering with Al Ruddy on a movie based on the World War II novel “In the Hours of the Night,” Variety has learned.

Ruddy won Academy Awards for best picture for 1972’s “The Godfather” and 2004’s “Million Dollar Baby.” He will produce through his Albert S. Ruddy Productions.

“In the Hours of the Night” is being adapted by Chris Starr from the William Bradford Huie novel, set in 1945 in the weeks after the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on Japan. The story centers on a man thrown into a military psychiatric hospital to save him from himself and to save America from a breach of Q-clearance — the highest security clearance available — after the dropping of the bombs, of which he was instrumental in developing.

Good Films managing director Miriam Segal said, “Al Ruddy is an icon whose legendary films range from the Academy Award-winning pictures ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ to ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ ‘The Longest Yard,’ and ‘The Cannonball Run’ films and the currently prepping six-hour miniseries of ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ with the acclaimed writer/director Phil Alden Robinson for Showtime. It is an honor for me, and Good Films, to have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand on this adventure with such a legendary member of the film community.”

Good Films produced “The Infiltrator,” starring Bryan Cranston, and the crime thriller “LAbyrinth,” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. “LAbyrinth” is in post-production.

Good Films also announced Thursday the appointment of veteran bank executive Erwan de Quillien as chief financial officer. He was most recently with Bank Leumi USA in the investment advisory group working alongside its Media & Entertainment financing division. He previously worked in New York City with HSBC, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

“Erwan is a fantastic addition to Good Films and especially to the financial side of the company,” said Good Films co-founder Paul Brennan. “He brings with him unparalleled experience and unmatched expertise, and we look forward to working alongside him.”