“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” kicked off the 2017 Sundance Film Festival Thursday night, bringing a strongly positive response from an audience of 1,200 at the Eccles Center Theater.

Though Al Gore announced in “An Inconvenient Sequel” that he is a recovered politician, the audience at the Sundance Film Festival reacted to the follow-up to 2006’s “Inconvenient Truth” liked they wish he would get back in the game.

Many stood at the end of the film, in which Gore compared the cause of climate change to other great moral causes — like women’s suffrage and civil rights.

Robert Redford introduced the kickoff film saying that Gore was a “good friend.” “There was a moment in politics when the Supreme Court was not very kind to Al. That drove him away from politics and it drove him toward film and that is to our benefit. Now he could work both sides of the street, and he has done it very, very well,” Redford said.

After receiving a standing ovation, Gore told the crowd that despite repeated setbacks there is reason to have hope for progress on climate change.

“This movie gives me an extra burst of hope because I think …it really effectively tells the story of how much hope is our there for transforming our energy system to become much more efficient,” Gore told the crowd, almost all of who remained in their seats long after the screening concluded. Gore added: “We are going to win this.”

He pointed to a scene from late in the film when a Republican mayor of a Texas city tells why his town is going to 100% renewable energy. “That is an example of what is happening all over the world and in many parts of the U.S.,” Gore said. He described despair as “just another form of denial.”

The other possibility, he said, “is to expand the limits of what is politically possible.”

He said a new commitment is needed on a mass scale, not unlike what General George Marshall led to rebuilt Europe after World War. II.

Asked if he thought environmental reforms could continue under a Trump presidency, Gore said it remained to be seen. The former vice president protested that Trump “appointed someone to head the EPA that I don’t think should have been appointed to head the EPA,” but added: “This story has many chapters yet to be written.”

He concluded by suggesting that no one individual, including the incoming president, could stop reforms. “It’s too big now. We are shifting,” he said. “We are going to win this.”

In a bit of departure from tradition, the documentary was the headlining event on the opening night of the festival, rather than a narrative film. The sequel comes a decade after Al Gore’s revelatory “An Inconvenient Truth” helped focus the world’s attention on climate change and to spur reforms.

Like the original, the film is back by Jeff Skoll’s Participant Media. It was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk and produced by Richard Berge and Diane Weyerman, the head of Participant’s documentary film unit.

Extra attention has been focused on “An Inconvenient Sequel” given the premiere’s timing on the eve of Donald Trump’s swearing in as president. The incoming occupant of the Oval Office tweeted in 2014 that climate change was “a hoax,” but in November told the New York Times “there is some connectivity” between human activity and climate change.

Gore, the former vice president under Bill Clinton, made a much publicized visit with president-elect Trump on Dec. 5 and said he has kept in touch with the Republican since then. Before Thursday’s premiere he had said in interviews he was hopeful that Trump would look on the climate crisis with fresh eyes, and not be bound by his previous statements.