Akiva Goldsman Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount, Leaves Warner Bros.

Akiva Goldsman has signed a two-year first-look deal at Paramount Pictures for his Weed Road production company, leaving Warner Bros. after many years.

Goldsman has been one of Hollywood’s most prolific screenwriters and producers for the past two decades. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2001 for “A Beautiful Mind” and has writing credits on “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” “I Am Legend,” “Cinderella Man,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” “I Robot,” “The Divergent Series: Insurgent,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Goldsman shares screenwriting credit for Sony’s upcoming “The Dark Tower” with Jeff Pinkner, Anders Thomas Jensen and Arcel. He is a producer along with Ron Howard, Erica Huggins and Stephen King. The film, starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, opens Aug. 11.

Goldsman’s producing credits date back to the 1990s with “Lost in Space” and “Deep Blue Sea” and include “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Fair Game,” “Hancock,” “Jonah Hex,” “Constantine,” “Lone Survivor” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” He was also an executive producer on Paramount’s “Paranormal Activity” movies and made his directorial debut on 2014’s “Winter’s Tale.”

As part of his new deal, Goldsman will produce an adaptation of the Tom Clancy bestseller “Rainbow Six” with Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec adapting. He will also come on board to develop the “Ologies” series of fanatasy books that include “Alienology,” “Dragonology,” “Monsterology” and “Vampireology.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.