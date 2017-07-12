Akiva Goldsman Signs First-Look Deal With Paramount, Leaves Warner Bros.

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Akiva Goldsman
Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Akiva Goldsman has signed a two-year first-look deal at Paramount Pictures for his Weed Road production company, leaving Warner Bros. after many years.

Goldsman has been one of Hollywood’s most prolific screenwriters and producers for the past two decades. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2001 for “A Beautiful Mind” and has writing credits on “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” “I Am Legend,” “Cinderella Man,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “Angels & Demons,” “I Robot,” “The Divergent Series: Insurgent,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Goldsman shares screenwriting credit for Sony’s upcoming “The Dark Tower” with Jeff Pinkner, Anders Thomas Jensen and Arcel. He is a producer along with Ron Howard, Erica Huggins and Stephen King. The film, starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba, opens Aug. 11.

Goldsman’s producing credits date back to the 1990s with “Lost in Space” and “Deep Blue Sea” and include “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Fair Game,” “Hancock,” “Jonah Hex,” “Constantine,” “Lone Survivor” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” He was also an executive producer on Paramount’s “Paranormal Activity” movies and made his directorial debut on 2014’s “Winter’s Tale.”

As part of his new deal, Goldsman will produce an adaptation of the Tom Clancy bestseller “Rainbow Six” with Josh Appelbaum and Corin Nemec adapting. He will also come on board to develop the “Ologies” series of fanatasy books that include “Alienology,” “Dragonology,” “Monsterology” and “Vampireology.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Shirley says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I’d never admit to writing “BATMAN & ROBIN”, which killed a profitable franchise for nearly 10 years.

    Reply

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad