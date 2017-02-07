Paul Feig has been selected as the distinguished artist for the American Film Institute Conservatory’s directing workshop for women.

Feig has become one of Hollywood’s top directors of female-driven movie comedies with credits on “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat,” “Spy” and “Ghostbusters.” He created the show “Freaks and Geeks” and directed episodes of “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Mad Men.”

AFI’s filmmaker training program is committed to increasing the number of women working as directors and showrunners in film and television. Class of 2018 filmmakers are Beth de Araújo, Georgia Fu, Milena Govich, Tiffany Johnson, Katrelle Kindred, Nancy Mejía, Gandja Monteiro and Lorraine Nicholson.

The group will spend the year of mentorship, collaboration and creation to make a short film or series.

“To meet with this amazingly impassioned group of diverse, talented filmmakers is a dream come true,” said Feig. “I salute the AFI for their strong support of female storytellers. We need their voices more than ever.”

Past participants of the workshop include Pippa Bianco, Lesli Linka Glatter, Sian Heder and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro.