Showbiz veterans like Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, and Denzel Washington mingled with reps of New Hollywood such as Barry Jenkins, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Andrew Garfield at the 16th AFI Awards luncheon Friday afternoon at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

The mixture of longtime figures and newbies was also reflected in the TV honorees, as NBC (the sole broadcast network repped) was side by side with relative newcomers Netflix and ESPN Films, and with a mixture of ongoing series like “Game of Thrones” and the new “This is Us” and “Stranger Things.”

AFI announced its 21 honorees last month, with 10 films and 10 TV shows cited as works of distinction during 2016; there was also one special award, to ESPN Films’ “O.J.: Made in America.” The big winners, with three apiece, were Paramount (“Arrival,” “Fences,” and “Silence”), FX (“The Americans,” “Atlanta,” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), and HBO (“Game of Thrones,” “The Night Of,” and “Veep”).

Vince Gilligan, repping AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” enthused to Variety, “I feel lucky to be here.” Gilligan has attended the lunches multiple times, both for “Breaking Bad” and “Saul,” but added, “Believe me, I don’t take it for granted. This is a great event and I would do anything for AFI. AFI is so integral to Hollywood.”

Andrew Garfield is the star of two movies in the mix, “Silence” and “Hacksaw Ridge.” The actor told Variety, “It’s a big honor to be here with two films, one with Martin Scorsese and one with Mel Gibson. I think these two stories are very urgent for these times: How do we co-exist peacefully with people whose beliefs are so different from our own?”

AFI topper Bob Gazzale told the 200-plus people in the room that they are already winners and there is no pressure about making speeches or wondering who would win. He also reminded the crowd that 2017 will mark AFI’s 50th anniversary.

The set-up was the same as in past years: A brief remark on each of the films and TV works, followed by a one-minute clip. All of the scenes, though brief, packed a punch, and drew reaction from the crowd, which was especially enthused for “Sully,” “Zootopia,” “Atlanta,” and “Veep.” Among the other attendees: Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Damien Chazelle, Charlie Collier, Mel Gibson, Brad Grey, Sue Kroll, John Landgraf, and Kevin Tsujihara.

Other honorees were “Hell or High Water,” “La La Land,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight,” “The Crown,” and “Stranger Things.”