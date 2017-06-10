Ben Affleck Pays Tribute to ‘Batman’ Predecessor Adam West

Adam West had an impressive 62-year-long career before his ultimate death at age 88 on Friday, but he will forever be known as TV’s “Batman.”

The actor was the third iteration of live action Batmen back in 1966, and now one of his most famous Caped Crusader successors is speaking out about his passing.

Ben Affleck joined in on the chorus of Hollywood voices remembering West on social media on Saturday. The “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” hero referred to his Bright Knight predecessor as the exemplification of heroism on Twitter.

“Kind, funny, and an all around great guy,” wrote Affleck. “Thank you for showing us all how it’s done.”

However, the most recent incarnation of the legendary superhero isn’t the only DC Comics character to pay their respects to West. His “Batman” costars Burt Ward and Julie Newmar, who played Robin and Catwoman, respectively, have also voiced their sadness over his passing on social media.

West was first seen as Batman after taking over the roll from Robert Lowery, who starred in 1949’s “Batman and Robin.” Affleck can be seen as Batman in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad.” He will be reprising the character in “Justice League” out Nov. 17, 2017.

