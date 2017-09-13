Former ITV Boss Adam Crozier Becomes Non-Executive Chairman at Vue

Adam Crozier has become non-executive group chairman at Vue International, taking the role at the exhibitor weeks after exiting as CEO of ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial broadcaster.

“We are delighted that Adam is joining Vue International as chairman as we continue to pursue our strategic growth plans and identify further global expansion opportunities,” said Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue. “Further enriching the strength and experience of the board is part of our plan to grow our business internationally at a time when the industry is set for increased consolidation.”

Vue International now has 212 sites and 1,902 screens across 10 countries, mostly in Europe. Crozier’s appointment comes amid speculation that the privately held company is readying itself for an IPO.

Crozier, a former recipient of Variety’s Achievement in International TV Award, is credited with implementing a successful turnaround plan at ITV over his seven-year tenure, having previously been at the helm of the Royal Mail, Football Association, and Saatchi and Saatchi. Upon leaving ITV he signaled his intention to take several non-executive roles. He was already has a non-executive post at Costa Coffee owner Whitbread.

“I have watched the development and growth of Vue International with great interest and am excited to be joining the group to play an active role in furthering their future ambitions,” Crozier said. “The future of the out-of-home entertainment industry has never been more relevant, and I’m pleased to be joining the Vue team at such a moment.”