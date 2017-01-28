An Academy spokesperson issued a statement Saturday in response to reports that Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, who is nominated for an Oscar this year, would be barred from entering the country for the awards under President Donald Trump’s recently enacted travel ban.
“The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences,” the statement said. “As supporters of filmmakers — and the human rights of all people — around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran ‘A Separation,’ along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”
Trump signed the executive order on Friday afternoon to suspend entry of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, and imposed an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria. A 90-day ban was also placed on citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The 2017 Oscars will take place on Feb. 26.
Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of Farhadi’s film “The Salesman” spoke up on Twitter Thursday morning after Trump proposed the ban, to announce that she “won’t attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest.”
Farhadi’s film “A Separation” won an Academy Award for best foreign film in 2012. “The Salesman” — the title a reference to Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” — tells the story of a young couple who play the lead roles in the play. It is nominated in the foreign film category.
Why doesn’t the Academy ask the President nicely for an exception in this man’s case and then promise to watch him closely while he’s here, assuming he even wins. Seems like a lot of a hubbub over little. You know if you are not a muslim you can’t even enter the city of Mecca, so it seems rotten policy goes both ways. Somehow I think this isn’t the most important thing on the planet.
just realize Variety that it’s hypocritical of you to be spouting off about human rights when OUR human rights, and women’s human rights especially are being trampled on through rape, murder and other crimes, DAILY both in the U.S. and around the world. WAKE THE HELL UP!
I don’t see you guys blasting all the radical Islamic terrorists who have murdered Americans on American soil. Why aren’t you doing that? As for this filmmaker guy, the State Dept. can choose to make an except for him. BUT GET THIS: PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT AMERICAN CITIZENS DON’T HAVE THE AUTOMATIC RIGHT TO ENTER THIS COUNTRY. IT HAS TO BE EARNED. Now, I think, as an artist, this guy has earned it, and maybe the State Dept. will see that. He means us no harm and , indeed, he’s an asset to world culture. So real,Variety. Start confronting what other Muslims are doing to Americans.
You don’t have to earn entry into the United States, Spike. You just need a visa, which grants you permission. If Trump’s travel ban has a provision that allows for exceptions, Farhadi and other cast and crew members for the Oscar-nominated “The Salesman” should apply for visas under this provision. If they’re summarily denied visas without good reason, then it’s time to attack a tone-deaf policy.
But, but, it’s a cheap metal statue that is painted gold (that’s true, they are not really gold just painted) it’s an Oscar, an Oscar is bigger than reality!