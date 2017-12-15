Aaron Sorkin to Receive Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety has tapped Aaron Sorkin for the 2018 creative impact in screenwriting award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The award will celebrate Sorkin’s prolific screenwriting career, which includes an Academy Award for “The Social Network” and multiple Emmy Awards for “The West Wing,” as well as his directorial debut with the upcoming film, “Molly’s Game,” opening Dec. 25. Sorkin has received Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for the screenplay of the film. He was honored earlier this year with a career achievement award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

“Molly’s Game” star Jessica Chastain will be presenting Sorkin the award at the annual brunch on Jan. 3. Chastain will receive the chairman award at the PSIFF Film Awards Gala the evening before.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Aaron Sorkin has dramatically changed the art of modern film and TV writing,” Steven Gaydos, vice president and executive editor of Variety, said. “With intelligence, passion, and wit in equal portions, his propulsive expressiveness has redefined the limits of character and dialogue, and his newest film, ‘Molly’s Game,’ is a thrilling example of the maestro at the top of his game.”

As previously announced, Gal Gadot will present Patty Jenkins with the creative impact in directing award at the 10 Directors to Watch event.