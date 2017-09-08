Aaron Sorkin to Receive Career Award, Present ‘Molly’s Game’ in Zurich

Aaron Sorkin will receive the Career Achievement Award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival. “The Newsroom” scribe will be in town accept the accolade and present his directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” marking the movie’s European premiere.

Sorkin has worked in film, TV, and the theater, and is behind projects including  “A Few Good Men” for the stage, “The Social Network” movie, and TV series such as “The West Wing.” His latest film, “Molly’s Game,” is based on the real-life story of Molly Bloom, a talented skier who set up a super-exclusive high-stakes underground poker school before being arrested by the FBI.

“Aaron Sorkin is not only regarded as one of U.S. cinema’s greatest screenwriters. He is also widely acknowledged as the writer of several legendary plays and as the celebrated creator of ‘The West Wing,'”the Zurich Film Festival’s co-directors, Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri, said in a statement.

“We are immensely proud to welcome Aaron Sorkin to Zurich, screen his directorial debut ‘Molly’s Game’ and present him with this year’s ZFF Career Achievement Award.”

Entertainment One and The Mark Gordon Company financed “Molly’s Game,” and Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson produced with former Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal, via her Pascal Pictures banner. Distribution is split between eOne and Sierra Affinity.

Sorkin’s award is the latest to be announced by the festival organizers. Glenn Close, Andrew Garfield, and Jake Gyllenhaal, will also each be honored in Zurich.

