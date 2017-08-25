A24, Curzon Artificial Eye Team on U.K. Release of ‘Good Time’

A24 is further extending its distribution activity in the U.K. by partnering with British independent distributor Curzon Artificial Eye on the release of the Safdie brothers’ “Good Time,” starring Robert Pattinson. The crime film is set for a Nov. 3 theatrical release in the U.K.

It marks the third time this year that A24 has partnered with a British distributor, following collaborations with Altitude Film Distribution on Oscar-winner “Moonlight” in February and Picturehouse Entertainment on David Lowery’s “A Ghost Story” earlier this month.

A statement from A24 said: “We are thrilled to be furthering our direct distribution in the U.K. with ‘Good Time.’ This is exactly the kind of film A24 was designed to do – a bold, original, and exhilarating vision, created by two of the most talented filmmakers working today.”

Josh and Benny Safdie’s film, which premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival in May, sees Pattinson stars as a bank robber racing to evade the police dragnet that threatens to put him behind bars. Jennifer Jason Leigh and Barkhad Abdi also star.

“Good Time’s” Nov. 3 release in the U.K. will pit it against titles including 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Entertainment Film Distributor’s “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and Bulldog Film Distribution’s release of Sundance title “Marjorie Prime.”

A24 acquired North American rights on “Good Time” in October last year. It received a limited release Aug. 11 ahead of going wide this weekend.

