A24 has released a trailer for the sparse — and scare-free — Rooney Mara-Casey Affleck supernatural drama “A Ghost Story,” four months before it opens on July 7.

The clip is a meditative exploration that shows a distraught Mara dealing with the tragedy of her deceased spouse, often manifested as a simple ghost in a bed sheet.

“When I was little we used to move all the time,” Mara says. “I would write these notes, and I would fold them really small and I would hide them.”

“What did they say?” Affleck asks.

“They were just things I wanted to remember so if I ever wanted to go back, there would be a piece of me waiting,” Mara responds.

The film, which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, takes place almost entirely in a single house in Texas with a ghost wearing the bed sheet after Affleck’s character dies in a car accident. David Lowery, who recently helmed “Pete’s Dragon,” directed the film.

A24 acquired the U.S. rights prior to Sundance. Variety’s Peter Debruge said in his review that the film defies “horror movie conventions in this delicate portrait of a restless spirit.”

The film is opening opposite Sony’s tentpole “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Watch the trailer for “A Ghost Story” below: