‘A Billion Colour Story’ Wins Top Prize at London Indian Film Festival

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
'A Billion Colour Story' Wins Top

A Billion Colour Story” won the top prize at the eighth Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival in London and Birmingham, the U.K. and Europe’s largest platform of independent cinema from the Indian subcontinent.

The film, which is a powerful plea for Hindu-Muslim unity and religious harmony, received the audience award for best film at LIFF.

“We’re thrilled and truly, absolutely honored, to receive this award,” said the film’s director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy and producer Satish Kaushik. ” It’s incredibly special for us that ‘A Billion Colour Story’ resonates with audiences across countries and continents. It continues to vindicate our faith that people and their hearts are the same across cultures and horizons. We dedicate this award to the victims of the recent lynchings, in India.”

Three Sunmark Icon Awards for South Asian directors who have made a global contribution to cinema were presented to directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Ashutosh Gowariker; plus documentary filmmaker and British Asian LGBTQ+ activist Pratibha Parmar.

The Sunmark achievement award went to actress Anjali Patil for her first feature film, “Delhi in a Day,” which was showcased at the festival in 2011. LIFF’s annual Satyajit Ray Short Film Award went to “Papa,” directed by Siddharth Chauhan.

The festival, which began June 22, closes July 2 at the BFI Southbank and Birmingham at Cineworld Broad Street with a thriller set in Kerala, “Sexy Durga.”

“It is wonderful that the festival continues to lead the debate and not simply reflect the changing shape of Indian cinema, from this year’s Indian virtual reality showcases to bringing carefully curated important new talent to the world stage like Anjali Patil to showcasing emerging young directors like Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, director of closing night film, ‘Sexy Durga,’” said festival executive and programming director Cary Rajinder Sawhney.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad