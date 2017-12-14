’48 Hours’ Remake in Development at Paramount With ‘Good Time’ Team

Brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, the directing team for the Robert Pattinson crime thriller “Good Time,” are developing a remake of the action-comedy “48 Hours” for Paramount Players.

“48 Hours” was a major hit for Paramount in 1982 with Eddie Murphy in his first film role as a convict helping a detective, played by Nick Nolte, to track down a pair of cop killers over a two-day leave from prison. Directed by Walter Hill, “48 Hours” grossed $80 million and was Joel Silver’s first major production. It was also the first film in the “buddy cop” genre that went on to include “Beverly Hills Cop,” “Lethal Weapon,” and “Rush Hour.”

Chernin Entertainment is producing the remake with Oscar Boyson and Sebastian Bear-McClard. Josh Safdie will co-write the script with Ronald Bronstein and Jerrod Carmichael, who starred in and co-created the NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show.”

“Good Time” has grossed $2 million since August in limited release for A24. It took five Spirit Award nominations last month. Benny Safdie scored three nominations for directing with brother Josh Safdie, for supporting male actor, and for editing with Ronald Bronstein. Pattinson was nominated for best male lead and Taliah Lennice Webster for female supporting. “Good Time” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and won an award for its score.

Chernin Entertainment is one of the most active producers in Hollywood. It produced “The War for the Planet of the Apes” and the upcoming “The Greatest Showman.”

Paramount launched Paramount Players in June as means of kickstarting its film production with veteran producer and executive Brian Robbins in charge. Robbins is working with Viacom’s Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET operations to generate projects while the new division focuses on contemporary properties.