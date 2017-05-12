Gay Romance ‘4 Days in France’ Lands at Cinema Guild for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Cinema Guild has bought all U.S. distribution rights to Jérôme Reybaud’s fiction feature debut, gay romance “4 Days in France.” The film premiered at last year’s Venice Critics’ week and made its U.S. debut at Film Society of Lincoln Center’s New Directors/New Films event in March. It will open in August at the Quad Cinema in New York.

Written by Reybaud, “4 Days in France” follows a young man who loses himself in France for four days and four nights, abandoning himself to its landscapes and chance encounters, some sexual. Meanwhile, his lover attempts to track him down, using the Grindr smartphone dating app.

“We are very excited to be releasing ‘4 Days in France,'” said Cinema Guild director of distribution Peter Kelly. “Jérôme Reybaud has not only given us a funny and touching film, but a visually stunning debut that marks the arrival of an exciting new voice; one that we can’t wait for audiences to experience.”

“4 Days” stars Pascal Cervo (“Demented”), Arthur Igual (“Jealousy,” “Looking for Hortense”), Fabienne Babe (“Les rencontres d’apres minuit”), Judith Magre (“Elle”), and Latitia Dosch (“Age of Panic”).

Variety first reported last August that Berlin-based sales agent M-Appeal had acquired the worldwide sales rights to “4 Days in France.”

The deal was negotiated by Kelly of Cinema Guild with Ilinka Mihailescu of M-Appeal.