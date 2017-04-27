Weinstein Company, MPAA Come to Agreement on ‘3 Generations’ PG-13 Rating

The Weinstein Company and the MPAA have come to an agreement on the rating for upcoming trans film “3 Generations,” settling on a PG-13 rating.

The news comes after the film, starring Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, and Susan Sarandon, was originally slapped with an R-rating, which was challenged by TWC with support from GLAAD. According to a release from the studio, it made some cuts to the film as a compromise to ensure the PG-13 rating.

“‘3 Generations’ is a film that all families should be able to see,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “When audiences around the world meet transgender teen Ray and see the love that his family shows him, it will not only send a powerful message to LGBTQ youth, but to families of all types. The MPAA made the right decision and once again The Weinstein Company dared to tell culture-changing LGBTQ stories that Hollywood too often shies away from.”

Added TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein, “It’s organizations such as GLAAD, the ones that don’t shy away from the difficult conversations, that are the reason we are able to move this country forward and really shift the cultural conversations. I spoke with Joan Graves at MPAA extensively on this and I am thrilled that we came to a solution that maintains the integrity of this crucial film while making it accessible to its intended audience.”

The film’s new rating is for “mature thematic content, some sexual references and language.”

