Fox Quarterly Profits Top Estimates, But Revenues Miss Mark

It was a mixed financial quarter at 21st Century Fox, as the media conglomerate reported higher than expected profits while falling short on revenues.

Fox’s revenues of $7.56 billion represented a 5%, increase from the $7.23 billion of revenues reported in the prior year quarter — an increase it attributed to stronger ad sales stemming from its Super Bowl broadcast and higher affiliate contributions from its cable arm. Earnings per share climbed 15% to 54 cents. Net income dipped roughly 5% to $799 million.

Analysts had projected the company behind 20th Century Fox, FX, Fox Broadcasting, and Fox News would report earnings of 40 cents a share on $7.63 billion in revenues. Investors reacted negatively to the financial picture Fox offered up. Shares of Fox were down 4.30% at $26.70 in after-market trading.

The earnings report comes as Fox News, a major profit center for the company, has been embroiled in fallout from sexual harassment allegations. Last month, Bill O’Reilly, the top-rated cable news host, was pushed out after several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Wall Street is closely scrutinizing media earnings after several companies, such as Time Warner and Viacom, reported declines in advertising spending. There are also fears that cord cutting, industry jargon for consumers abandoning cable packages for streaming services, is taking place. Disney, for instance, was hit hard after reporting declines in subscriber levels.

Fox’s cable arm saw quarterly segment OIBDA increase 5% to $1.45 billion as revenue rose 2% to $4.02 billion. Affiliate revenues domestically climbed 8%, but advertising revenues were flat.

At the broadcast division, quarterly segment OIBDA jumped 52% to $190 million, an increase of 52% as compared to the prior year quarter driven by 30% revenue growth reflecting increased advertising revenue and continued growth of retransmission consent revenues. Quarterly advertising revenues grew 39% from the corresponding period of the prior year driven by the broadcast of Super Bowl LI and the inclusion of one additional National Football League divisional playoff game, partially offset by the impact from lower general entertainment ratings, led by the absence of American Idol, which concluded its final season in the prior year. The segment results also included higher sports programming costs associated with the broadcast of Super Bowl LI and the additional National Football League divisional playoff game.

The film segment was less of a contributing factor. Last year, the studio scored with “Deadpool,” but hits like “Hidden Figures” couldn’t match the box office windfall enjoyed by the comic book adaptation. Quarterly segment OIBDA dropped $97 million to $373 million.

Fox is currently awaiting regulatory approval for its $14.6 billion deal to buy European pay-TV firm Sky.

