Fox Sets Release Dates for Six Mystery Marvel Movies

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Deadpool Logan
Courtesy of Marvel/20th Century Fox

20th Century Fox is rolling out at least six mystery Marvel movies through 2021.

The box office schedule for the currently all untitled projects is as follows: June 7, 2019; November 22, 2019; March 13, 2020; June 26, 2020; October 2, 2020; and March 5, 2021.

A likely film in the mix is a third installment of the thriving Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, “Deadpool.” Production for the sequel is already underway, and Reynolds has hinted he would be interested in expanding upon the live-action comic book universe.

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool,” he said in a previous interview with Variety. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

Related

Marvel Movies

Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked — From Worst to Best

Fox, who owns the rights to Marvel’s “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” franchises, also has plans for an “X-Force” one-off in the mutant world, while there has been talk of a “Logan” spinoff starring Dafne Keen’s Laura.

Another slated stand-alone spinoff could be “Gambit” from the X-Men. Channing Tatum has been confirmed to portray the title role, although the film’s production has been pushed back multiple times. Numerous setbacks caused director Rupert Wyatt to exit the project in 2015.

These projects are in addition to the previously announced releases of “The New Mutants” on April 13, 2018; “Deadpool 2” on June 1, 2018; and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” on Nov. 2, 2018.

The studio has also released dates for “Bad Times at the El Royale” (Oct. 5, 2018), “The Force” (March 1, 2019), and “Nimona” (Feb. 14, 2020). The animated film “Anubis” was set to release on March, 23, 2018 but has since been pulled.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad