Fox Sets Release Dates for Six Mystery Marvel Movies

20th Century Fox is rolling out at least six mystery Marvel movies through 2021.

The box office schedule for the currently all untitled projects is as follows: June 7, 2019; November 22, 2019; March 13, 2020; June 26, 2020; October 2, 2020; and March 5, 2021.

A likely film in the mix is a third installment of the thriving Ryan Reynolds-led franchise, “Deadpool.” Production for the sequel is already underway, and Reynolds has hinted he would be interested in expanding upon the live-action comic book universe.

“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool,” he said in a previous interview with Variety. “We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

Fox, who owns the rights to Marvel’s “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” franchises, also has plans for an “X-Force” one-off in the mutant world, while there has been talk of a “Logan” spinoff starring Dafne Keen’s Laura.

Another slated stand-alone spinoff could be “Gambit” from the X-Men. Channing Tatum has been confirmed to portray the title role, although the film’s production has been pushed back multiple times. Numerous setbacks caused director Rupert Wyatt to exit the project in 2015.

These projects are in addition to the previously announced releases of “The New Mutants” on April 13, 2018; “Deadpool 2” on June 1, 2018; and “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” on Nov. 2, 2018.

The studio has also released dates for “Bad Times at the El Royale” (Oct. 5, 2018), “The Force” (March 1, 2019), and “Nimona” (Feb. 14, 2020). The animated film “Anubis” was set to release on March, 23, 2018 but has since been pulled.