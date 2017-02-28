Four major studios have thrown their support behind sport’s biggest production: the Olympics.

Los Angeles and Paris are the two remaining candidate cities in contention for the 2024 Summer Games.

LA 2024 is the exploratory committee seeking to bring the Games back to Los Angeles. The City of Angels hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932. The last U.S. city to host the Olympics was Salt Lake City in 2002.

In a statement released Tuesday, LA 2024 chairman Casey Wasserman wrote, “Hollywood is a dream factory and a beloved creator of stories that inspire and entertain people around the world. The Olympic and Paralympic Games create stories, and linking the magic of the Games and Hollywood is a dream come true. LA as a city is communicating to the world – and to the world’s youth in particular – every single day. We want to amplify the unique power of LA’s storytellers to promote the Games like never before and to capture the imagination of a generation.”

The heads of Disney, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. expressed their support.

Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO and LA 2024 vice chair Bob Iger said: “LA is the creative capital of the United States. It is a city where technology, entertainment and new media meet and create globally relevant, captivating content. This industry is constantly changing, but the City of Angels will always be at its forefront thanks to the pioneering people and companies who choose to make their home here. That is what makes LA such an exciting environment to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Walt Disney once said, ‘Times and conditions change so rapidly that we must keep our aim constantly focused on the future.’ It is a philosophy that guides the Walt Disney Company today, and a philosophy that is fundamental to every aspect of the LA 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games concept.”

Added NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, “NBCUniversal is pleased to be part of LA 2024’s bid to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to Los Angeles. With the city’s creative talent and imaginative storytellers, LA can bring excitement to the Olympic Movement and inspire future generations. Our diverse city is the perfect setting for a global audience to experience the Summer Games.”

“As a global entertainment leader, Warner Bros. has a long history of developing cutting-edge technology to enhance the viewing experience of audiences everywhere. For more than 90 years, we’ve been based in Los Angeles, where the culture of innovation and creativity have not only been critical to our success but also made Southern California the global hub of entertainment,” said Warner Bros. Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara. “We are delighted to support LA 2024 and contribute our storytelling and technical expertise to help design an unbelievable Games experience that will capture the imagination of the next generation.”

Fox was also named as a studio contributing resources, though no executive statement was issued.

LA 2024 strives to “harnesses iconic actors and artists, leading-edge technologies and new media best practices to build powerful engagement across the US and around the world.”

Last month, the L.A. City Council approved a series of guarantees required under the International Olympic Committee bid process, including a guarantee to cover cost overruns.

If successful, the Olympics would bring millions in tourism revenue to the already popular city. If held in Los Angeles, the 2024 Olympics will run from July 19 to Aug. 4, 2024, followed by the Paralympics.