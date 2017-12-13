SAG Award Nominations Scorecard: Fox Searchlight, Netflix Top List

The 2018 SAG Awards nominees were announced Wednesday, and Fox Searchlight and Netflix led the scoreboard for film and television distributors.

Fox Searchlight landed 7 film nominations, while Netflix scored 19 for television and two for film. Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” carried film with four and three nods, respectively. In television, “Big Little Lies,” “Stranger Things,” and “GLOW” each picked up four mentions.

Here’s the full list of SAG Award nominations. Kristen Bell will host the 24th annual awards ceremony on Jan. 21. The ceremony, recognizing top performances in television and film, will air live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a quantified breakdown of which films, series, studios, and networks collected the most accolades Wednesday morning:

Theatrical Motion Pictures with Multiple Nominations:

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” – 4

“Lady Bird” – 3

“The Big Sick” – 2

“Get Out” – 2

“I, Tonya” – 2

“Mudbound” – 2

Television Programs with Multiple Nominations:

“Big Little Lies” – 4

“Stranger Things” – 4 (including stunt ensemble nomination)

“GLOW” – 4 (including stunt ensemble nomination)

“Game of Thrones” – 3 (including stunt ensemble nomination)

“Black-ish” – 2

“The Crown” – 2

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – 2

“Feud: Bette and Joan” – 2

“Grace and Frankie” – 2

“Orange is the New Black” – 2

“Ozark” – 2

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – 2

“This Is Us” – 2

“Veep” – 2

Nominations by Studio for Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Fox Searchlight – 7

A24 – 5

20th Century Fox – 2

Amazon Studios – 2

Focus Features – 2

Neon – 2

Netflix – 2

Universal Pictures – 2

Warner Bros. Pictures– 2

Columbia Pictures – 1

Paramount Pictures – 1

Sony Pictures Classics – 1

Tristar and MRC – 1

Nominations by Network for Television Programs:

Netflix – 19

HBO – 12

NBC – 3

ABC – 2

AMC – 2

FX Networks – 2

Hulu – 2

Showtime – 2

National Geographic – 1

WGBH/Masterpiece – 1