Golden Globes Leaderboard: ‘Shape of Water,’ Fox Searchlight Top List of Nominees

Rebecca Rubin

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” and Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” led nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards. “The Shape of Water’s” seven noms, coupled with the six nods for “Three Billboards,” put Fox Searchlight Pictures on the film distributor leaderboard with 15 nominations. Twentieth Century Fox was close behind with 12, thanks to “The Post” and “The Greatest Showman.”

On the TV side, HBO’s “Big Little Lies” picked up six nominations, while FX’s “Feud: Bette and Joan” followed with four. Meanwhile, “Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “This Is Us” all landed three mentions. HBO leads the TV network scoreboard with 12 nominations with help from “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones.” Netflix was runner-up with nine.

Here’s the full list of 2018 Golden Globe nominations.

Movie Distributor
Fox Searchlight Pictures 15
Twentieth Century Fox 12
A24 7
Sony Pictures Classics 6
Sony Pictures Releasing 6
Focus Features 4
NEON 3
Netflix 3
Warner Bros. Pictures 3
Magnolia Pictures 2
STX Entertainment 2
Universal Pictures 2
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2
GKIDS 1
Good Deed Entertainment 1
Paramount Pictures 1

TV Network
HBO 12
Netflix 9
FX 8
NBC 5
Showtime 5
ABC 3
Amazon 3
Hulu 3
USA Network 3
AMC 1
National Geographic 1
Starz 1
SundanceTV 1

Movie
The Shape of Water 7
The Post 6
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 6
Lady Bird 4
All the Money in the World 3
Call Me By Your Name 3
Dunkirk 3
The Greatest Showman 3
I, Tonya 3
Battle of the Sexes 2
Coco 2
The Disaster Artist 2
Ferdinand 2
Get Out 2
Molly’s Game 2
Mudbound 2
Phantom Thread 2
A Fantastic Woman 1
Baby Driver 1
The Boss Baby 1
The Breadwinner 1
Darkest Hour 1
Downsizing 1
First They Killed My Father 1
The Florida Project 1
In the Fade 1
The Leisure Seeker 1
Loveless 1
Loving Vincent 1
Roman J. Israel, Esq. 1
The Square 1
The Star 1
Victoria & Abdul 1

TV Series
Big Little Lies 6
Feud: Bette and Joan 4
Fargo 3
The Handmaid’s Tale 3
This Is Us 3
black-ish 2
The Crown 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2
Master of None 2
The Sinner 2
SMILF 2
Stranger Things 2
Will & Grace 2
The Wizard of Lies 2
13 Reasons Why 1
Better Call Saul 1
Better Things 1
The Deuce 1
Game of Thrones 1
Genius 1
GLOW 1
The Good Doctor 1
I Love Dick 1
Insecure 1
Mr. Robot 1
Outlander 1
Ozark 1
Ray Donovan 1
Shameless 1
Top Of The Lake: China Girl 1
Twin Peaks 1
The Young Pope 1

