The stars descended upon the Shrine Auditorium Sunday afternoon for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The SAG Awards celebrate the best performances in film and television, bring out the best from the big and small screen.

Emily Blunt arrived with her handsome husband John Kransinski in an ornate, eastern-inspired gown. The actress is nominated for her role in “The Girl on the Train.”

Pink was a popular color choice, with Anna Chlumsky, Sophia Bush and Maisie Williams all wearing the shade.

Pants were also another popular trend, with Evan Rachel Wood, Gwendoline Christie, and Clea Duvall opting for comfort and chicness.

The “Orange is the New Black” cast ditched their prison jumpsuits for red carpet glamour, many featuring thigh-high slits. And of course, no one looked like they were having more fun than the “Strangers Things” cast.

Check out all of the red carpet looks below.