Welcome to Variety‘s Oscars live blog! Judging my this awards season, Sunday’s 89th Academy Awards will not only draw the biggest names in Hollywood, but go down in history as one of the most politically-charged ceremonies of all time. The show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fist time, will be broadcast live on ABC beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. Formal red carpet arrivals commence at 4 p.m. PT. Here’s how you can watch the Oscars online.

Follow along below for all the behind-the-scenes action as Variety staff reports from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, providing the latest updates from the red carpet, inside the show, backstage, and at the most exclusive after-parties.

The musical “La La Land” leads the Oscar nominations, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by “Titanic” and “All About Eve.” It’s up for best picture and best director for Damien Chazelle. Both of its lead actors, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, are also recognized for their work

In addition to “La La Land,” “Arrival, “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Moonlight” are also up for best picture.

Follow Variety‘s Oscars 2017 coverage all day and check back for a winners list updated live as categories are announced.