Oscar nominees for the 89th annual awards were announced on Tuesday morning during a live-streamed event filmed in six cities around the globe.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs was joined by Demian Bichir, Dustin Lance Black, Glenn Close, Guillermo del Toro, Marcia Gay Harden, Terrence Howard, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Jason Reitman, Gabourey Sidibe, and Ken Watanabe to announce the nominees in 24 categories.

The Academy Awards — hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the first time — will air live on ABC on Feb. 26.

The full list of nominees for the 2017 Oscars is below:

Best picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Lead actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Lead actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director:

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Animated feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Animated short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Adapted screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Original screenplay:

“20th Century Women”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best documentary feature:

“13th”

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

Best documentary short subject:

“4.1 Miles”

“Extremis”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Best live-action short film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Best foreign language film:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Land of Mine”

“Tanna”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

Film editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Sound editing:

“Arrival”

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Sound mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

Production design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Original score:

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Original song:

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls”

“City of Stars,” “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana”

Makeup and hair:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Costume design:

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Visual effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”